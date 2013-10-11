BEIJING Oct 11 China criticised U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry on Friday for giving tacit backing to the
Philippines' stance in a tense maritime dispute, stressing again
that it rejects Manila's attempt to seek arbitration.
The Philippines, a U.S. ally, has angered China by launching
an arbitration case with the United Nations to challenge the
legal validity of Beijing's sweeping claims over the
resource-rich South China Sea.
The United States has refrained from taking sides in the
dispute, one of Asia's biggest security headaches, but has
expressed a national interest in freedom of navigation through
one of the world's busiest shipping channels.
Kerry told leaders at the East Asia Summit in Brunei,
including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, that all claimants "can
engage in arbitration and other means of peaceful negotiation".
When asked about Kerry's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that "non-parties to the dispute
should respect the efforts by relevant parties involved to
peacefully solve the dispute through direct and friendly
negotiation ... instead of doing things that could harm regional
peace and stability".
"I also want to add that as everybody can see, the South
China Sea has been calm and tranquil, so if some country really
wants to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea,
it should stop stirring up waves," Hua said.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, overlapping with claims from Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, the
Philippines and Vietnam. The last four are members of the
10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The row is one of the region's biggest flashpoints amid
China's military build-up and the U.S. strategic "pivot" back to
Asia signalled by the Obama administration in 2011.
Frustrated by the slow pace of regional diplomatic efforts
to resolve the dispute, the Philippines has hired an
international legal team to fight its arbitration case under the
United Nations' Convention on the Law of the Sea - ignoring
growing pressure from Beijing.
Hua reiterated China's stance that it will not accept the
Philippines' request for international arbitration.
"China's stance on this will not change," she said. "Our
stance is entirely justified by international law.
"China has been advocating and devoted to peacefully solving
disputes over territorial and maritime rights and interests with
direct claimants through bilateral and friendly negotiation."
Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions are now centred on
Chinese talks with ASEAN to frame a code of conduct for disputes
in the South China Sea, but Beijing has restricted talks to
low-level consultations rather than formal negotiations.
The annual East Asia Summit ended on Thursday without
significant progress on the dispute, with a joint ASEAN-China
statement saying only that the two sides had agreed to "maintain
the momentum of the regular official consultations".
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)