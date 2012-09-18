DUBAI, Sept 18 The U.S. and Chinese navies have
carried out drills to combat pirates off the Horn of Africa, the
U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, in a rare joint military exercise
between the powerful nations.
Somali pirates have attacked hundreds of merchant ships in
the Indian Ocean over the past few years, targeting everything
from Middle East crude oil tankers to cargo ships loaded with
Chinese goods bound for Europe and America.
U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill
paired up with Chinese navy frigate the Yi Yang on Monday for
training in boarding, search and seizure.
It came during a busy week for international naval drills.
The United States and its allies have launched a major exercise
in the Gulf that they say shows a global will to keep oil
shipping lanes open as Israel and Iran trade threats of war.
American and Chinese sailors worked side-by-side as a
combined team practised boarding the Churchill, which was
simulating a pirated vessel.
"Piracy is a threat to the freedom of the seas, economic
security, and the safety of mariners from all nations," Chris
Stone, commanding officer of the Churchill, said. "Bilateral
exercises such as this demonstrate the cooperative will of the
international community."
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Pravin Char)