BEIJING May 9 China's quarantine bureau has
rejected a consignment of U.S. pork after tests found traces of
a banned drug in meat shipments totalling 103.5 tonnes, but
there was no immediate threat of broader retaliatory measures.
The March shipments of frozen pork meat and pig parts were
found to contain ractopamine, which is banned in China, but is
used in some countries, including the United States, as a feed
additive to make meat leaner.
In December, the bureau rejected entry of 23.5 tonnes of
U.S. pork for the same reason.
If a rash of such cases were to be found over time, China
could in theory impose more restrictive barriers to U.S.
imports, but the amounts involved are tiny compared with its
overall import volume and imports also help Beijing moderate
domestic food inflation.
A slowdown in pork purchases by China, the world's biggest
producer and consumer of the meat, could add pressure on U.S.
hog futures, which this week slid to the lowest price
since September.
China's pork imports from the United States climbed more
than three-fold in 2011, but some U.S. meat industry executives
say China could reduce its imports this year as Chinese domestic
production rises, which has pressured local prices and made
foreign imports less competitive.
In the latest case, the quarantine bureau identified the
U.S. suppliers as Smithfield Packing Company Inc., Alacra Foods
Inc. and Pine Ridge Farms LLC, according to the bureau's
statement issued monthly on a range of imported products which
were tested not qualified for entry.
Despite China's ban on the use of ractopamine , traces of the
additive have also been found in some domestic supplies.
In March 2011 , authorities in the central Chinese province
of Henan closed 16 pig farms and sealed 134 tonnes of pork
products after th e dru g was reportedly used to produce lean
meat, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
China, which accounts for half of the world's pork
consumption of around 100 million tonnes, has since 2008 lifted
imports of the staple meat after short supplies at home pushed
prices to a record high. The price rise was driven by frequent
outbreaks of pig diseases and rising consumption.
Pork imports in 2011 jumped 132 percent on year to 467,660
tonnes, of which a majority came from the United States,
according to China's official Customs data. But still, the
imports only represented a small part given the country's annual
pork production at 50 million tonnes in 2011.