SHANGHAI Dec 17 The Federal Reserve's decision
to raise benchmark interest rates is unlikely to cause major
disruption to the world economy because it was widely expected,
a senior researcher an official Chinese think tank said
Thursday.
The comments by Zeng Gang, director of the Chinese Academy
of Social Sciences banking research division, were cited in an
article on the website of the official People's Daily newspaper
Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank decided to raise
benchmark rates for the first time since the global financial
crisis, in a decision broadly telegraphed over the past several
weeks.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)