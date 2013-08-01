BEIJING Aug 1 China said on Thursday it had
lodged a formal complaint with the United States after the U.S.
Senate passed a resolution expressing concern about Chinese
actions in the disputed East and South China Seas.
The U.S. resolution, passed on Monday, listed several
examples of worrying Chinese behaviour, including China's
issuing of an official map defining the contested South China
Sea as within its national border and of Chinese surveillance
ships entering waters disputed with Japan in the East China Sea.
China has repeatedly urged the United States not to get
involved in either dispute.
"The above resolution proposed by a minority of senators
took heed of neither history nor facts, unjustifiably blaming
China and sending the wrong message," China's Foreign Ministry
said in a statement.
"China expresses its strong opposition, and has already made
stern representations with the U.S. side. We urge the relevant
senators to respect the facts and correct their mistakes in
order to avoid further complicating the issue and the regional
situation," it added.
Territorial claims by Japan and China over uninhabited
islets and the resource-rich waters in the East China Sea, as
well as China's claims over the South China Sea, rank as some of
Asia's biggest security risks.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Politburo on Wednesday
the country wanted to resolve its maritime territorial disputes
peacefully and through talks, but would not compromise on
sovereignty and had to step up its defensive capabilities.
Tension over the East China Sea has escalated this year,
with China and Japan scrambling fighter jets and ordering patrol
ships to shadow each other, raising fear that a miscalculation
could lead to a broader clash.
The Philippines and Vietnam have also accused Beijing of
becoming more aggressive in their disputes with China in the
strategically located and energy-rich South China Sea.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)