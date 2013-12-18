* China Defence Ministry says ships "met" in South China Sea
* Xinhua news agency accuses United States of provocation
* Incident comes amid tension over new Chinese air defence
zone
(Adds Chinese foreign ministry, state media comments)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Dec 18 China on Wednesday confirmed an
incident between a Chinese naval vessel and a U.S. warship in
the South China Sea, after Washington said a U.S. guided missile
cruiser had avoided a collision with a Chinese warship
manoeuvering nearby.
Experts have said the near-miss between the USS Cowpens and
a Chinese warship operating near China's only aircraft carrier,
the Liaoning, was the most significant U.S.-China maritime
incident in the disputed South China Sea since 2009.
China's Defence Ministry said the Chinese naval vessel was
conducting "normal patrols" when the two vessels "met".
"During the encounter, the Chinese naval vessel properly
handled it in accordance with strict protocol," the ministry
said on its website (www.mod.gov.cn).
"The two defence departments were kept informed of the
relevant situation through normal working channels and carried
out effective communication."
But China's official news agency Xinhua, in an English
language commentary, accused the U.S. ship of deliberately
provocative behaviour.
"On Dec. 5, U.S. missile cruiser Cowpens, despite warnings
from China's aircraft carrier task group, broke into the Chinese
navy's drilling waters in the South China Sea, and almost
collided with a Chinese warship nearby," it said.
"Even before the navy training, Chinese maritime authorities
have posted a navigation notice on their website, and the U.S.
warship, which should have had knowledge of what the Chinese
were doing there, intentionally carried on with its surveillance
of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and triggered the
confrontation."
Washington said last week its ship was forced to take
evasive action to avoid a collision.
The incident came at a time of heightened tension in the
region following Beijing's declaration of an air defence
identification zone further north in the East China Sea, which
prompted protests from Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday said maritime
disputes between countries should be resolved peacefully through
arbitration though the United States would speak out when a
country, such as China, took unilateral action that raised the
potential for conflict.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Kerry
and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been equally
critical of the air defence zone, should stop harping on the
issue.
"The show the relevant parties have put on is enough. They
should give it a rest. If they really care about this region's
peace, they should ... stop fomenting trouble," she told a daily
news briefing.
China's Defence Ministry said, however, there were "good
opportunities" for developing Sino-U.S. military ties.
"Both sides are willing to strengthen communication,
maintain close coordination and make efforts to maintain
regional peace and stability," the ministry said.
The Liaoning aircraft carrier, which has yet to be fully
armed and is being used as a training vessel, was flanked by
escort ships, including two destroyers and two frigates, during
its first deployment into the South China Sea.
Friction over the South China Sea has surged as China uses
its growing naval might to assert a vast claim over the
oil-and-gas-rich area, raising fears of a clash between it and
other countries in the region, including the Philippines and
Vietnam.
The United States had raised the incident at a "high level"
with China, according to a State Department official quoted by
the U.S. military's Stars and Stripes newspaper.
Beijing routinely objects to U.S. military surveillance
operations within its exclusive economic zone, while Washington
insists the United States and other nations have the right to
conduct routine operations in international waters.
China deployed the Liaoning to the South China Sea just days
after announcing its air defence zone, which covers air space
over a group of tiny uninhabited islands in the East China Sea
that are administered by Japan but claimed by Beijing as well.
(Additional reporting by Hui Li and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)