NEW YORK Nov 23 China overtook the United
States as the world's biggest smartphone market by volume in
the third quarter driven by discounts and popular devices like
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, according to Strategy Analytics.
Smartphone shipments grew 58 percent to reach a record 23.9
million units in China during the quarter, while U.S. shipments
fell 7 percent from the second quarter to reach 23.3 million
devices, according to the research firm.
Strong growth in China was due to aggressive" operator
subsidies -- where operators discount phones to lure consumers
into long-term contracts -- as well as iPhone and cheaper
phones from Chinese vendors such as ZTE Corp (0763.HK)
(000063.SZ) who use Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software.
However, its lead may not last for long the researcher
said. U.S. smartphone demand was slow in the quarter as many
consumers were waiting for the next version of iPhone to
launch. As a result China may have a narrower lead or even lose
the number one position to the U.S. again in the current
quarter, according to Strategy Analytics analyst Linda Sui.
"Whether China can maintain the No. 1 spot depends on the
U.S. market," Sui said. "It really depends on iPhone demand in
the U.S."
Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE lead the China smartphone market in
the third quarter with 28 percent market share, while HTC Corp
(2498.TW) head the pack in the U.S. market with a 24 percent
share ahead of Apple's 20.6 percent share, according to the
research.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Bernard Orr)