BEIJING May 18 China denounced U.S.
anti-dumping tariffs on solar panels on Friday as unfair and
damaging to both producers and consumers, warning that
Washington's decision sent a "negative signal" about trade
protectionism.
"The U.S. decision lacks fairness, and China expresses its
strong displeasure", a spokesman for China's Ministry of
Commerce, Shen Danyang, said in a statement posted on the
ministry's website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"By deliberately provoking trade friction in the clean
energy sector, the U.S. is sending the world a negative signal
about trade protectionism," said Shen.
In its ruling, Washington sided with U.S.-based solar
companies that had complained a wave of Chinese imports had
wrongly undercut their pricing and forced several renewable
players out of business.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Chris Buckley, Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)