BEIJING Nov 6 The patrol by a U.S. warship
close to islands China controls in the South China Sea harmed
mutual trust between China and the United States and caused
regional tensions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his
U.S. counterpart in a call.
Wang's comments to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
reported by Chinese state television on Friday, come a week
after a U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of
Beijing's man-made islands in the South China Sea.
Beijing has repeatedly expressed its anger with Washington
over the patrol.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade transits every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan all have rival
claims.
China hopes the good foundation for ties with the United
States as laid down by President Xi Jinping's visit there in
September does not "receive unnecessary interference", Wang
said.
"The acts by the U.S. naval vessel in the South China Sea
harmed mutual trust and provoked regional tensions. China is
extremely concerned by this," the report paraphrased Wang as
saying.
"The U.S. side should return as soon as possible to the
correct path of appropriately managing disputes via dialogue and
consultation," he added.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter flew to a U.S. aircraft
carrier transiting the disputed South China Sea on Thursday and
blamed China for rising tension in the region.
