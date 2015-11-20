SHANGHAI Nov 20 China's top admiral said his
forces have shown "enormous restraint" in the face of U.S.
provocations in the South China Sea, while warning they stand
ready to respond to repeated breaches of Chinese sovereignty.
Beijing, which claims almost the entire energy-rich South
China Sea through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes
yearly, has stepped up a programme of land reclamation and
construction in disputed islands and reefs there that has
sparked concern in the Asia-Pacific region.
The United States has called for a halt to China's
artificial island building, and in recent weeks has tried to
signal its determination to challenge Beijing over the disputed
sea by sending military ships and planes near the islands.
"The Chinese navy has closely monitored the provocative
actions of the United States and issued several warnings, while
exercising enormous restraint in the interests of safeguarding
the overall situation in bilateral relations," said Wu Shengli,
commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy, according to a
report on the defence ministry's website late on Thursday.
"If the United States carries out repeated provocations
despite China's opposition, we have the ability to defend our
national sovereignty and security."
Wu made the comments in a meeting in Beijing on Thursday
with Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the United States'
Pacific fleet.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also
claim parts of the South China Sea.
In the Philippines on Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama
said China must stop the land reclamation.
Obama's main Asia policy adviser said he planned to raise
the South China Sea dispute at another summit meeting this
weekend in Malaysia.
Swift was in Shanghai earlier this week where the USS
Stethem, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, made a port call.
It was the third visit first to China by a U.S. navy vessel
this year and the first since a similar guided missile
destroyer, the USS Lassen, angered Beijing by sailing near one
of China's man-made islands late last month to challenge the
12-nautical-mile territorial limits China claims around the
artificial islands.
