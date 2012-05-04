Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BEIJING May 4 China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that blind dissident Chen Guangcheng, who sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing after fleeing house arrest, could apply to study abroad.
"Chen Guangcheng is currently being treated in hospital," spokesman Liu Weimin said in a statement.
"If he wants to study abroad, he can apply through normal channels to the relevant departments in accordance with the law, just like any other Chinese citizen."
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.