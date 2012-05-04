BEIJING May 4 China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that blind dissident Chen Guangcheng, who sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing after fleeing house arrest, could apply to study abroad.

"Chen Guangcheng is currently being treated in hospital," spokesman Liu Weimin said in a statement.

"If he wants to study abroad, he can apply through normal channels to the relevant departments in accordance with the law, just like any other Chinese citizen."