BEIJING Dec 5 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Thursday that China told visiting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
that Beijing's decision to set up an air defence identification
zone in the East China Sea accorded with international law.
"During the talks the Chinese side repeated its principled
position, stressing that the Chinese move accorded with
international law and practice and that the U.S. side ought to
take an objective and fair attitude and respect it," ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said in a brief statement.
(Reporting by Huang Yan, Hui Li and Ben Blanchard)