BEIJING, June 4 Chinese state media lashed out
at Google Inc, Apple Inc and other U.S.
technology companies on Wednesday, calling on Beijing "to punish
severely the pawns" of the U.S. government for monitoring China
and stealing secrets.
U.S. companies such as Yahoo Inc, Cisco Systems Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc
threaten the cyber-security of China and its Internet users,
said the People's Daily on its microblog, in comments echoed on
the front page of the English-language China Daily.
It is not clear what sparked this latest round of vitriol,
nor what information the U.S. firms are alleged to have stolen.
But Chinese media have repeatedly attacked American tech
companies for aiding the U.S. government's cyber espionage since
U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden
revealed widespread spying programmes including PRISM.
Under PRISM, the NSA seized data from companies such as
Google and Apple, according to revelations made by Snowden a
year ago.
Chinese state-owned firms have since begun dispensing with
the services of U.S. companies such as IBM Corp, Oracle
Corp and Cisco in favour of domestic technology. As a
result, Snowden's revelations may cost U.S. companies billions
of dollars, analysts say.
"U.S. companies including Apple, Microsoft, Google,
Facebook, etc. are all coordinating with the PRISM programme to
monitor China," the People's Daily said on its official
microblog.
"To resist the naked Internet hegemony, we will draw up
international regulations, and strengthen technology safeguards,
but we will also severely punish the pawns of the villain. The
priority is strengthening penalties and punishments, and for
anyone who steals our information, even though they are far
away, we shall punish them!" it said.
Google has already had problems in China this week. On
Monday, a China censorship watchdog said Google services were
being disrupted ahead of Wednesday's 25th anniversary of the
1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators around Beijing's
Tiananmen Square.
"We cannot say this more clearly - the (U.S.) government
does not have access to Google servers - not directly, or via a
back door, or a so-called drop box," said Google Chief Legal
Officer David Drummond in an emailed statement on Wednesday. "We
provide user data to governments only in accordance with the
law."
Microsoft declined to provide immediate comment. Facebook,
Yahoo and Cisco were not immediately available when Reuters
sought comment. All of them have previously denied participating
in sweeping surveillance efforts.
Apple on Wednesday referred to its previous statements on
the matter.
"Much of what has been said isn't true. There is no back
door. The government doesn't have access to our servers. They
would have to cart us out in a box for that," Chief Executive
Officer Tim Cook said in an April interview with ABC Television.
ROCKY TIME
Facebook is currently blocked by Chinese censors but said
last month it may open a sales office in China to provide more
support to local advertisers who use the website to reach
customers overseas.
In December, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Yahoo and
other Internet companies issued an open letter to U.S. President
Barack Obama and Congress to reform and introduce restrictions
on surveillance activities.
Even so, U.S. tech companies have had a rocky time in China
since the NSA revelations. Just last month, central government
offices were banned from installing Windows 8, Microsoft's
latest operating system, on new computers.
But the U.S. has responded with its own measures. In May,
the U.S. Department of Justice charged five Chinese military
officers with hacking U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.
The indictment sparked outrage in China and added urgency to
Beijing's efforts to promote the development of local
information technology (IT) companies.
Chinese media called the United States "a high-level
hooligan" and officials accused Washington of applying "double
standards" on issues of cyber spying.
After the charges were announced, China said it will
investigate providers of important IT products and services to
protect "national security" and "economic and social
development."
