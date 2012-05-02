WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. State Department
sought to counter reports that Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng
may have left the U.S. embassy in Beijing because of physical or
legal threats to his family, saying that it never discussed any
such threats with him.
"At no time did any U.S. official speak to Chen about
physical or legal threats to his wife and children. Nor did
Chinese officials make any such threats to us," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in an emailed statement.
"U.S. interlocutors did make clear that if Chen elected to
stay in the Embassy, Chinese officials had indicated to us that
his family would be returned to Shandong, and they would lose
their opportunity to negotiate for reunification," she added.