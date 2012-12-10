* Dozens of Tibetans have set themselves on fire recently
* China says Tibet issue unrelated to human rights
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Thousands of demonstrators
gathered outside the United Nations on Monday calling for an end
to Chinese rule in Tibet, where dozens of Tibetans have set
themselves on fire in recent weeks to protest China's control of
their homeland.
The "Solidarity Rally for Tibet" consisted of thousands of
mostly Tibetan protesters who marched from Manhattan's West Side
to the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza across from the U.N. headquarters
by the East River.
The marchers repeated chants such as "We want justice, wake
up U.N."
Some carried posters with phrases like "UN: Tibetans need
you" and others bearing photos and the names of those who have
immolated themselves, such as Gonpo Tsering, who burned himself
on Nov. 10, and Kalsang Jinpa, who did the same on Nov. 8.
New York Police officers at the demonstration did not have a
precise estimate for the number of protesters, though one
officer confirmed an unofficial Reuters estimate of several
thousand.
The marchers carried a photo of Tibet's exiled spiritual
leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, the Dalai Lama, at the head
of their procession, which took up the entire Dag Hammarskjold
Plaza from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue.
Demonstrators handed out leaflets that said China has
"unleashed repression and brutality in Tibet with greater
intensity than in the past since 2008." The leaflet also accused
Beijing of "lies and distortion of facts."
Ninety-two Tibetans have set themselves on fire to protest
Chinese rule since 2009, with at least 75 dying from their
injuries. The number of self-immolation cases have increased
this year, with 28 recorded in November alone.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said last week
that the Tibet issue had nothing to do with human rights,
ethnicity or religion.
He repeated the official stance that Tibetans had enjoyed
unprecedented advances and rights under Communist Party rule,
blaming the Dalai Lama for inciting the self-immolations.
Hong was responding to comments from Maria Otero, United
States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, who said in a
statement last week that tensions in Tibetan areas, including
self-immolations, had been exacerbated by tough Chinese policies
and controls.
Hong described Otero's remarks as "disgusting."
Last month the U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay urged
China to address deep-rooted frustrations that have led to
desperate forms of protest by Tibetans, including
self-immolations.