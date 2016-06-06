BEIJING, June 6 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday expressed concern about China's newly passed law governing foreign non-governmental organizations.

"We are very concerned that China's recently passed Foreign NGO Management Law will weaken that foundation by creating an unwelcome environment for foreign NGOs," Lew said at the start of high-level talks in Beijing.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)