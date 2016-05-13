By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 In another sign of escalating
trade tensions between China and the United States, Beijing told
the World Trade Organization on Friday that Washington was
failing to implement a WTO ruling against punitive U.S. tariffs
on a range of Chinese goods.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said it had requested
consultations with the United States over the issue, and
anti-subsidy duties on products including solar panels, wind
towers and steel pipe used in the oil industry.
China's complaint to the WTO was filed just days after
Washington lodged a similar complaint against China, accusing it
of unfairly continuing punitive duties on U.S. exports of
broiler chicken products in violation of WTO rules.
"By disregarding the WTO rules and rulings, the United
States has severely impaired the integrity of WTO rules and the
interests of Chinese industries," MOFCOM said in a statement
distributed by the Chinese embassy in Washington.
The case was first brought before the WTO by China in 2012
against U.S. duties on 15 diverse product categories that also
include thermal paper, steel sinks and tow-behind lawn grooming
equipment.
In December 2014, the WTO's Appellate Body ruled in favor of
Chinese claims that the products subject to duties had not
benefited from subsidies from "public bodies" favoring
particular manufacturers.
The deadline for implementation of the rulings and
recommendations of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, set through
binding arbitration, expired on April 1, according to WTO
records.
A U.S. Trade Representative spokesman said the United States
had been "working diligently to comply with the recommendations"
and to fully conform with its WTO obligations.
He added that the U.S. response to China's request for
consultations would come "in due course."
Trade tensions between the two largest economies have been
rising in the past year as China's economic slowdown floods
world markets with manufactured goods. U.S. producers of steel
and aluminum have filed a number of anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy complaints against imports from China.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to
announce its final determination in an anti-dumping
investigations of imports of cold-rolled flat steel products
from both China and Japan. That case was brought by major U.S.
producers U.S. Steel Corp, AK Steel Corp Arcelor Mittal
USA, Nucor Corp and Steel Dyanmics Inc
