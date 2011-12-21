BEIJING Dec 21 China urged the United
States on Wednesday to halt anti-subsidy investigations into
Chinese tyres and other products since Washington does not
recognise China as a market economy.
The call by China's Commerce Ministry was issued after the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed an
anti-subsidy lawsuit submitted by the U.S. Department of
Commerce that targeted tyres imported from China.
"For many years, the United States has been launching
anti-subsidy investigations against China which go against World
Trade Organisation rules and are not supported by U.S. laws,"
the Commerce Ministry said.
"We hope the United States can correct its mistakes as soon
as possible and not launch an anti-subsidy probe against China
if it does not recognise China's market economy status."
China is deemed a "non-market" economy under trade terms
negotiated in 2001 as part of its entry into the World Trade
Organisation.
That status has troubled Beijing, which says Chinese
exporters are unfairly penalised when trading partners pursue
anti-subsidy or anti-dumping cases against them.
To build an anti-subsidy or anti-dumping case against China,
a country can substitute Chinese prices with those of another
nation, and one where manufacturing costs are higher, in order
to provide supporting evidence for the case.
China says this is unfair because it hinders its export
sector, a point reiterated by the Commerce Ministry on
Wednesday.
"The abuse of trade measures is a typical behaviour of
protectionism," the ministry said.
Ties between the United States and China, the world's two
biggest economies, have been fraught with a growing list of
trade and investment disputes as rising global economic
uncertainty raises tension.
