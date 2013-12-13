BEIJING Dec 13 Senior U.S. and Chinese
officials will hold annual trade talks in Beijing next week,
China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, as the world's two
largest economies try to iron out an array of long-held
tensions.
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang will host U.S. Secretary of
Commerce Penny Pritzker and Trade Representative Michael Froman
for the Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) on Dec.
19-20, ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a press briefing.
U.S. politicians are eager to attract Chinese investment as
a source of new jobs and economic growth, though high-profile
Chinese projects have been scrapped after running into national
security concerns.
Officials cited food safety worries in a review of the
acquisition of the world's largest pork producer, Smithfield
Foods Inc, by China's Shuanghui International Holdings
Ltd, though the deal received U.S. approval in September.
China makes perennial pledges to address U.S. concerns about
widespread piracy and counterfeiting of American-made goods, and
Beijing has long pressed the United States to ease its
restrictions on exports of high-technology goods.
The two countries agreed to restart stalled negotiations on
an investment treaty this summer after China said it would drop
blanket restrictions on talks for market access in industries,
especially in its service sector.
The United States recorded a $315 billion trade deficit with
China in 2012.
The JCCT is an annual forum launched in 1983 for the two
countries to address trade and investment issues.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Nick Macfie)