BEIJING, July 18 China's Commerce Ministry
expressed strong opposition on Friday to an anti-dumping
investigation started by the United States into imports of
Chinese tyres, the latest trade row between the world's two
largest economies.
The ministry said in a statement that the application for
the probe had serious flaws and that the U.S. tyre industry did
not support it.
"The U.S. side still instigated the probe despite the
opposition of relevant industry organisations, contravening
World Trade Organisation rules and U.S. domestic law. China
expresses its strong opposition," it said.
The United States adopted such measures in 2009, causing
serious harm to Sino-U.S. trade ties, the ministry added.
"The facts prove that special protection measures by the
U.S. have brought no tangible benefits to U.S. tyre producers,"
it said.
China hopes the United States has learnt from previous
experience and will handle this case cautiously to avoid
affecting relations between relevant companies in each country,
the ministry added.
Trade is one of a number of sensitive points in bilateral
relations between the two countries, which are at odds over
everything from human rights to the value of China's currency.
China's commerce minister urged the United States this week
not to abuse the global trade system by imposing duties on
Chinese goods to protect its own economy, following a rebuke to
Washington by the WTO.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alan Raybould)