SHANGHAI, July 13 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Wednesday the United States had deliberately misinterpreted
World Trade Organization (WTO) rules after the U.S. Commerce
Department found in favour of subsidy rates for Chinese steel.
The U.S. Commerce Department found in favour of anti-dumping
measures for imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from
China and said it had set a preliminary subsidy rate of 57.30
percent for a Chinese steel manufacturer, according to a
preliminary finding released on Tuesday.
China's commerce ministry said in a statement it was not
satisfied with the decision and that it would use the WTO
dispute settlement process to defend its interests.
Recently, the United States levied high taxes on Chinese
stainless steel, cold rolled steel, corrosion-resistant steel
plate and other goods that served as a "man-made obstacle" and
an effective "rejection of Chinese steel products", the commerce
ministry statement said.
