GENEVA, July 14 The United States told China on
Thursday that it would not be granted automatic market economy
status on Dec. 11 as it has requested, said a World Trade
Organization official who was present at the meeting where the
exchange took place.
The U.S. official said the burden was on China to establish
that it was a market economy, but so far its market reforms had
fallen short of expectations, especially in aluminium and steel
where state intervention had led to oversupply and overcapacity,
threatening industries around the world.
The WTO official said it was the first time the United
States had responded to China on the issue at the WTO.
