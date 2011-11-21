Nov 21 The United States and China on Monday
concluded two days of high-level talks on trade irritants
ranging from China's ban on U.S. beef to government policies
that pressure U.S. companies to transfer technology.
"We have reached agreement on a number of important
outcomes, though we had hoped to accomplish even more," U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement after the
annual Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade meeting.
Here is a list of what U.S. officials said were main
outcomes of the talks in Chengdu, China.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
China agreed to make a significant systemic change in its
enforcement of intellectual property rights.
Through a high-level central government enforcement
structure led by Vice Premier Wang Qishan, China will make
permanent its 2010 Special IPR Campaign. China will continue
high-level involvement that will enhance its ability to crack
down on intellectual property rights infringement.
In addition, China's leadership committed to increased
political accountability - the performance of provincial level
officials will be measured based on enforcement of intellectual
property rights in their regions.
"For the first time, China will establish a permanent
leadership structure to enforce intellectual property rights,"
U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson said in a statement.
"As enforcement becomes effective, those who infringe will
no longer be able to lay low until a crackdown is over and then
simply resume their illegal activities."
SOFTWARE LEGALIZATION PROGRAM
Wang personally committed to continue the software
legalization program aimed at ensuring government agencies and
key state-owned enterprises replace any pirated software they
are using with legal copies.
Specifically, Wang committed to ensure that the provincial
legalization efforts would be concluded by the middle of 2012
and at the local and municipal levels by the end of 2013.
PIRACY ON THE INTERNET
The Chinese government agreed to continue working to
develop solutions to combat the sale of counterfeit goods on
the Internet, while at the same time moving forward to develop
additional protections for legitimate trademarks.
INDIGENOUS INNOVATION
China announced a new high-level central government mandate
requiring provincial and local governments to eliminate any
policies by Dec. 1 that are not consistent with President Hu
Jintao's commitment to sever the link between China's
innovation policies and government procurement.
U.S. companies complain many Chinese government procurement
policies to encourage Chinese companies to become more
innovative effectively keep them out of the market or force
them to transfer ownership of valuable technology.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
China confirmed that it does not and will not require
foreign automakers to transfer technology to Chinese
enterprises nor to establish Chinese brands in order to invest
and sell in China's fast-growing market.
China also confirmed that foreign-invested enterprises are
eligible on an equal basis for electric vehicle subsidies and
other incentive programs for electric vehicles.
AGRICULTURE
The U.S. Agriculture Department and China's Ministry of
Agriculture are finalizing the framework of a five-year
strategic plan focused on food security, food safety and
sustainable agriculture to build a stronger foundation for
cooperation in agriculture.
The two sides also held talks on China's long-time
restrictions on U.S. beef imports and agreed to expand
discussion beyond technical concerns to the conditions that
include scope of products available in the market.
China also committed to make progress on removing avian
influenza-related bans affecting several U.S. states, to
finalize work on a longstanding market access request for U.S.
pears, and to complete work on a new dairy certificate to
maintain existing market access.
INVESTMENT
"China committed to create a fair and level playing field
for all companies in its strategic emerging industries,
including clean energy, biotech, and new generation information
technologies," Bryson said.
TOURISM
China expanded the U.S.-China Tourism Memorandum of
Understanding to three additional provinces for a total of 27
provinces. Spending by Chinese visitors is expected to grow 232
percent to $16.6 billion by 2016, moving up from the seventh
largest U.S. market in 2010 to the third in 2016.
SIGNINGS
In conjunction with the joint commission, U.S. companies
signed commercial agreements that will result in nearly $40
million in U.S. exports and support jobs for American workers.
The U.S. and Chinese governments also signed agreements
related to intellectual property, high-technology trade,
statistics and tourism and agreed to public-private
partnerships in the areas of energy and U.S. export promotion.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)