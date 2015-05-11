(Adds details of Strategic and Economic Dialogue meeting,
background)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will meet senior Chinese leaders in Beijing this weekend
at a time of heightened concerns in Asia and Washington over
China's pursuit of maritime claims and shared worries about
North Korea.
Kerry will be the most senior U.S. official to visit China
since many U.S. allies rushed to embrace a new China-led Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which some see as a
challenge to U.S. leadership of the global financial system.
Kerry will spend Saturday and Sunday in the Chinese capital
and will discuss the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic
Dialogue scheduled to be held in Washington in late June as well
as Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the U.S.
capital in September.
Kerry will also visit Seoul on May 17-18 for talks with
South Korean President Park Geun-hye, including preparations for
her planned visit to the United States in June.
On his way home, Kerry will stop in Seattle on May 19 to
deliver a speech on trade policy, including a 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, to which neither China nor South
Korea is party, that Washington hopes to see concluded this
year.
The U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue is a
discussion forum that highlights the countries' economic
interdependence as well as their strategic rivalry.
The State Department said it would be headed by Kerry, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi
and Vice Premier Wang Yang.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said last month the U.S.
emphasis would be on governance standards for the AIIB,
exchange-rate policy, climate change and Chinese regulation of
information and communications technology.
The United States has publicly welcomed the AIIB, but has
announced no plans to join and stressed the need for it to
ensure high standards. On exchange rates, it has repeatedly
accused China of manipulating its currency to give it an unfair
competitive advantage.
China suspended bank technology rules in April that
Washington and others had complained amounted to unfair
regulatory pressure on foreign firms, but Washington has said
further discussion is needed on the issue.
Washington has expressed concern about the speed and scope
of Chinese recent land reclamation work on islands it contests
with Asia neighbors and U.S. President Barack Obama last month
accused China of "flexing its muscles" to advance its maritime
claims.
(Additional by Lisa Lambert and Anna Yukhananov; editing by
Emily Stephenson and G Crosse)