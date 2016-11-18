People talk outside the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA China has filed an appeal against a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over methodologies used by the United States to calculate anti-dumping tariffs targeting Chinese imports, a WTO statement said.

In the dispute panel ruling released last month, China won the bulk of its WTO complaint brought in 2013 against certain U.S. methods of determining anti-dumping duties on Chinese products.

But some points of China's argument were rejected by the WTO panel, including a claim that the U.S. Commerce Department systematically punishes Chinese state enterprise by assigning them high anti-dumping rates.

Dumping is normally found when a foreign producer's U.S. prices are lower than its home market prices for the same or similar goods, or when the imports are sold at prices below production costs.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)