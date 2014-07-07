GENEVA, July 7 China failed to overturn a U.S.
law targeting unfair trade subsidies on Monday, when the World
Trade Organization's Appellate Body said it did not have enough
information to uphold China's appeal against an earlier WTO
ruling.
China had claimed that the U.S. "Public Law 112-99", also
known as the GTX legislation, which was signed by President
Barack Obama in March 2012, broke world trade rules, but a WTO
dispute panel ruled against it in March.
However, the Appellate Body also left intact another part of
the panel's ruling, which said that the United States had
wrongly "double counted" while punishing Chinese goods for being
both subsidised and unfairly priced.
