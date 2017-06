Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping holds a glass of red wine as he toasts a dinner, also attended by former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger, to mark the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in Beijing January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

The United States should not let friction over economic and trade policies undermine the hugely important business relationship with China, Vice President Xi Jinping said in an interview published before a scheduled U.S. visit.

Speaking to the Washington Post via written answers to questions, Xi, widely viewed as China's president-in-waiting, said China was of huge economic benefit to the United States.

"As economic globalization gathers momentum, China and the United States have become highly inter-dependent economically," Xi said, according to a transcript posted on the newspaper's website on Monday.

"Such economic relations would not enjoy sustained, rapid growth if they were not based on mutual benefit or if they failed to deliver great benefits to the United States," he said.

"The Americans who know the real picture of China-U.S. economic relations, including those in the business community, will echo this point."

U.S. politicians have repeatedly criticised China for artificially keeping its yuan currency undervalued to boost exports, for ignoring intellectual property rights and for unfairly subsidising certain industries like solar power.

Xi, who visits the United States this week, repeated China's commitment to reforming the currency's exchange rate.

"We will continue to press ahead with the reform of the RMB renminbi exchange rate formation mechanism and offer foreign investors a fair, rule-based and transparent investment environment," he said.

"At the same time, we hope the United States will take substantive steps as soon as possible to ease restrictions on high-tech exports to China and provide a level playing field for Chinese enterprises to invest in the United States," Xi said.

"Frictions and differences are hardly avoidable in our economic and trade interactions. What is important is that we properly handle these differences through coordination based on equality, mutual benefit, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation. We must not allow frictions and differences to undermine the larger interests of our business cooperation."

