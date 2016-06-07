BEIJING, June 7 China's yuan fixing regime is becoming more stable and transparent, a central bank vice governor said on Tuesday, while reiterating that internationalisation of the currency will be market-oriented.

Speaking at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing, Yi Gang also said that the central bank is prepared for a possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. The People's Bank of China has good and effective communication with the Federal Reserve, he added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday that it was critical for China to continue moving toward a more market-oriented exchange rate and clearly communicate its actions to the market. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)