BRIEF-Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks pension obligations
* Announced agreements to extend a portion of its $500 million 2016 secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of its pension obligations
BEIJING, June 7 China's yuan fixing regime is becoming more stable and transparent, a central bank vice governor said on Tuesday, while reiterating that internationalisation of the currency will be market-oriented.
Speaking at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing, Yi Gang also said that the central bank is prepared for a possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. The People's Bank of China has good and effective communication with the Federal Reserve, he added.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday that it was critical for China to continue moving toward a more market-oriented exchange rate and clearly communicate its actions to the market. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, May 23 BHP has hired Barclays to divest its U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets as the miner seeks to fend off an attack by activist funds, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.