SHANGHAI, April 12 China's top five utilities
posted combined losses of 2 billion yuan ($317.05 million) in
January, up nearly twelve-fold from a year ago, bringing their
debt-to-asset ratio to more than 80 percent, the Securities
Times reported on Thursday.
The losses came as slower economic activity crimped power
demand, with rising finance costs and higher coal prices
aggravating the situation, the paper said, citing a report by
the Ministry of Finance.
The five state-owned power utilities are parent firms of
Huaneng Power International , Huadian Power
, Datang International Power Generation Co
, China Power International and GD
Power Development Co.
Total power generation by the five firms was 179.92 billion
kilowatt hours (KHW) in January, down 8.3 percent from a year
ago, with thermal power generation down 3.7 percent at 169.7
billion KWH.
However, total finance costs for the month jumped 32.6
percent from a year ago to 9.47 billion yuan, hit by higher
borrowing costs due to larger debts.
Coal prices rose 5 percent on year to average at 769 yuan a
tonne in January, the paper said.
Chinese power generators have been struggling with soaring
coal costs in recent years because Beijing continues to tightly
limit the prices the utilities can charge customers.
($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan)
