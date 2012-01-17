By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 17 China's top vaccine
maker is teaming up with Aeras, a leading non-profit
anti-tuberculosis institute, to design a new vaccine against TB
when the world is fast running out of drugs to fight the
disease.
The collaboration between China National Biotech Group
(CNBG) and United States-based Aeras will cost "hundreds of
millions of dollars" and both partners hope to offer a weapon
that will protect against even drug-resistant strains of the
bacterium.
The tie-up coincides with the discovery in India of what
some doctors have described as cases of totally drug-resistant
TB, which were not treatable with any available drug.
TB is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis and destroys
lung tissue, causing victims to cough up the bacterium, which
then spreads through the air and can be inhaled by others.
"Our cooperation with Aeras includes vaccine design,
pre-clinical research, clinical trials, production and sales,"
CNBG president Yang Xiaoming told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "The ideal vaccine should guard against all strains
of TB, including drug-resistant strains."
Aeras president and chief executive Jim Connolly said both
parties would screen through their catalogues and identify the
most promising vaccine candidates, move to pre-clinical studies
and then clinical trials in the next few years.
"From where we are, to develop a TB vaccine in China is
going to take at least seven to ten years," Connolly said. "The
cost to develop vaccines ultimately goes into tens if not
hundreds of millions of dollars, both in direct costs of
developing it as well as the costs of all the failures."
Aeras chose to work with China because of its significant TB
burden and after it identified TB, HIV/AIDS and hepatitis as its
top three infectious diseases.
"They have a very strong emerging technical capability and
the government has financial resources," Connolly said.
TB BACK WITH A VENGEANCE
An ancient, long-neglected disease, the world has had no new
vaccines or drugs to fight TB for decades even though it is
still a leading killer. In 2010, 8.8 million new cases were
reported, with 1.45 million deaths from TB worldwide.
It was not until about 20 years ago that drugmakers began
paying attention to the disease when it re-emerged in developed
countries in patients whose immune systems were wrecked by AIDS.
Worse, drug-resistant TB strains have risen in prevalence,
yielding cases that are nearly impossible to treat.
In India recently, 12 patients in Mumbai failed to respond
to all first- and second-line drugs such as isoniazid,
rifampicin, amikacin, capreomycin, and kanamycin. Manufacturers
of TB drugs include Eli Lilly & Co, Sanofi SA,
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc
, Bayer AG and many producers of generic
drugs.
The only vaccine against tuberculosis is Bacillus
Calmette-Guérin (BCG), which is 90 years old and the efficacy of
which is in doubt. It works to some degree to protect against
serious disease in infants and babies, but does nothing to
protect teenagers and adults among whom most incidents occur.
There are now more than 10 candidate vaccines being developed
and trialled.
Connolly said clinical trials for their candidate vaccine
will include patients from China, India and sub-Saharan Africa,
home to most of the world's TB sufferers.
"This is not developing vaccines just for China, but also to
be used in other parts of the world," he said, adding that the
product would be affordable to patients everywhere.