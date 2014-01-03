BEIJING Jan 3 Chinese health authorities said
they have found no link between a hepatitis B vaccine and the
deaths of nine children who had received those shots, state
media said on Friday.
China has been investigating 17 deaths following inoculation
with a hepatitis B vaccine, made by Shenzhen-based BioKangtai,
from Dec. 13 and 31. The news alarmed many Chinese Internet
users, who called on the government to make more information
public.
Many Chinese people are suspicious that the government tries
to cover up bad news about health problems, despite assurances
of transparency. In 2003, the government initially tried to
cover-up the outbreak of the SARS virus.
Nine of the cases have nothing to do with the vaccines,
state news agency Xinhua cited the director of the disease
control bureau of the National Health and Family Planning
Commission, Yu Jingjin, as saying at a press conference.
A preliminary analysis of the eight other cases have also
found no link between the deaths and the vaccines, but the cause
of the deaths will be confirmed only after autopsies, Yu said.
Li Guoqing of the China Food and Drug Administration said at
a press conference that no problems had been found with
BioKangtai vaccines in production practices or product quality,
according to Xinhua.
BioKangtai said in a statement in December that it
rigorously followed safety rules but that they were testing the
batches suspected of causing the deaths.
China has been beset by a series of product safety scandals
over the past few years.
At least six children died in 2008 after drinking milk
contaminated by the industrial chemical melamine, and there have
also been reports of children dying or becoming seriously ill
from faulty encephalitis, hepatitis B and rabies vaccines.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)