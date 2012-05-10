* Vale stops hiring ore carriers from some Chinese firms
* Move in reaction to China's ban on Vale's huge ships
* Industry group urges Vale to stop producing mega ships
By Alison Leung and Randy Fabi
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 10 Brazil's Vale
, the world's largest iron ore producer, has stopped
hiring vessels from some Chinese shipping firms in retaliation
to Beijing's efforts to keep the miner's huge ships out of the
country, traders and industry sources said.
Chinese shipowners successfully campaigned Beijing earlier
this year to not allow the world's biggest dry bulk ships into
Vale's top market due to concerns over safety and their
potential impact on loss-making domestic maritime fi r ms.
The ongoing tensions over Valemaxes, which weigh up to
400,000 tonnes, underscores how the economic interests of the
world's largest consumer of commodities - China - and one of the
world's largest suppliers of them - Brazil - are often at odds.
"There are indeed some business conflicts between Vale and
China, and Vale indeed has halted the use of some Chinese
ships," said a Chinese industry official familiar with the
dispute, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
A Hong-Kong based iron ore trader said Vale had stopped
using Chinese iron ore carriers "about four months ago to get
even with the Valemax ban by the Chinese government."
Vale officials in Asia were not immediately available for
comment.
The miner's huge ships have been forced to take a more
costly route to deliver iron ore to China due to Beijing's ban,
opening up an iron ore transshipment hub in the Philippines'
Subic Bay port in February.
At the Philippine port, Vale hires smaller capesize vessels
from other shipowners via public tenders to transport the iron
ore to China. Industry officials said Chinese companies, such as
China Ocean Shipping Co (COSCO Group), have been excluded from
participating in these tenders, industry officials said.
"I hope this can be solved. All of them should look to the
long term, not be emotional and should not take any actions that
will violate the market principle," said Zhang Shouguo,
secretary general of China Shipowners' Association.
State-owned COSCO, hard hit by a severe downturn in the dry
bulk freight market, has been the most vocal critic of Vale's
huge ships. COSCO and others fear that the ships will be used by
the miner to monopolize the lucrative iron ore trade between the
two nations.
Vale sells around 40 percent of its annual iron ore output
of about 300 million tonnes to China.
"Vale's ships are too big and are beyond Chinese ports'
capability to handle safely," Zhang said. "They should alter
those ships to below 350,000 deadweight tonnes and stop building
those in the pipeline."
Despite the opposition, Vale has been unwavering in its plan
to flood the world's shipping market with dry bulk capacity,
after it was hit by sharp spikes in global shipping rates in
2007 and 2008.
Vale has said the objective of directly or indirectly
building the fleet of 35 huge ships is to reduce the freight and
environmental costs of getting its iron ore over long hauls from
Brazilian ports to clients in Asia and Europe. At least seven of
these vessels have been delivered and are in service.
