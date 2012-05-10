* Vale stops hiring ore carriers from some Chinese firms
* Move is a reaction to China's ban on Vale's huge ships
* Industry group urges Vale to stop producing mega ships
(Adds detail about Vale program, plunging freight rates, Vale
share price)
By Alison Leung and Randy Fabi
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 10 Brazil's Vale
, the world's largest iron ore producer, has stopped
hiring vessels from some Chinese shipping firms in retaliation
for Beijing's efforts to keep the miner's huge ships out of the
country, traders and industry sources said.
Chinese shipowners convinced Beijing in January to block the
biggest dry bulk ships from entering Vale's top market due to
concerns over safety and the vessels' potential impact on
loss-making domestic shipping companies.
The ongoing tensions over Valemaxes, which can carry up to
400,000 tonnes of cargo, underscores how the economic interests
of the world's largest consumer of commodities - China - and one
of the world's largest suppliers of them - Brazil - are often at
odds.
"There are indeed some business conflicts between Vale and
China, and Vale indeed has halted the use of some Chinese
ships," said a Chinese industry official familiar with the
dispute, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
A Hong-Kong based iron ore trader said Vale had stopped
using Chinese iron ore carriers "about four months ago to get
even with the Valemax ban by the Chinese government."
Vale officials in Asia and at company headquarters in Rio de
Janeiro were not immediately available for comment.
The miner's huge ships have been forced to take a more
costly route to deliver iron ore to China due to Beijing's ban,
opening up an iron ore transshipment hub in the Philippines'
Subic Bay port in February.
At the Philippine port, Vale hires smaller cape size vessels
from other ship owners via public tenders to transport the iron
ore to China. Industry officials said Chinese companies, such as
China Ocean Shipping Co (COSCO Group), have been
excluded from participating in these tenders, industry officials
said.
"I hope this can be solved. All of them should look to the
long term, not be emotional and should not take any actions that
will violate the market principle," said Zhang Shouguo,
secretary general of China Shipowners' Association.
State-owned COSCO, hit hard by a severe downturn in the dry
bulk freight market, has been the most vocal critic of Vale's
huge ships. COSCO and others fear that the ships will be used by
the miner to monopolize the lucrative iron ore trade between the
two nations.
The plunge in world shipping costs has been a boon for Vale
and consumers and devastating for shipowners. Since October the
Baltic Capesize Index, a benchmark for the cost of
shipping used to move most of the world's iron ore fell by more
than half to 1,618 points.
According to the index, Cape size freight rates are now only
39 percent of the average for the last 12 years.
While Vale doesn't own all the ships itself and plans to
sell those it owns, it helped finance them by giving Valemax
owners such as Berumuda-based Berge Bulk and Korea's STX Pan
Ocean Co. exclusive, long-term ore shipment
contracts.
Vale sells around 40 percent of its annual iron ore output
of about 300 million tonnes to China and sees the ships as the
best way to compete with its main Australian rivals, BHP
Billiton Ltd. and Rio Tinto.
Closer to China, BHP and Rio Tinto's Australian mines have a
transportation cost advantage over Vale's more-distant Brazilian
ore reserves.
With as much as double or more of the capacity of many older
Cape-size vessels, the Valemaxes are longer and wider than three
soccer or U.S. football fields laid end to end. That size
provides efficiency and economies of scale that narrow Vale's
transportation cost gap with Australia.
China's ship owners allege that the costs outweigh the
benefits.
"Vale's ships are too big and are beyond Chinese ports'
capability to handle safely," Zhang said. "They should alter
those ships to below 350,000 deadweight tonnes and stop building
those in the pipeline."
Zhang's calls for restraint may be complicated by the fact
that most of the 35 ships Vale is building or helping finance
are being built in Chinese shipyards, using Chinese steel and
with help from Chinese-state-backed loans.
Vale has been unwavering in its plan to flood the world's
shipping market with dry bulk capacity, after it was hit by
sharp spikes in global shipping rates in 2007 and 2008.
At least seven of these vessels have been delivered and are
in service.
Vale's preferred shares, the company's
most-traded class of stock, rose 0.59 percent 39.45 reais in
trading in Sao Paulo. The BM&FBovespa index of the most-traded
stocks on the Sao Paulo exchange rose 0.52 percent.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore and
Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)