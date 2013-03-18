HONG KONG, March 18 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's top producer of iron ore, expects iron ore to hold above $110 a tonne this year with demand from China likely to remain relatively strong in the near future, the firm's chief executive said on Monday.

"We forecast $110 to $145 in terms of the average for this year," said Murilo Ferreira, in a presentation at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Monday.

Ferreira said Vale was bullish about future growth in demand from China, the world's biggest iron ore consumer, noting that it was not likely to be affected by Beijing's efforts to restructure its bloated steel sector. He also dismissed concerns about a Chinese real estate bubble.

"What has happened is that we have some surplus in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. We strongly believe that we have good demand in the near future," he said, referring to consumption of steel in China.

Iron ore prices, now trading at around $134 a tonne, have been volatile over the past two quarters amid uncertainty about growth in China.

The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI last week slumped to the lowest level since Dec. 18. It surged to this year's high of $158.90 in February, up from $86.70 in September 2012, its lowest since October 2009.

Earlier this month, China's top economic planning agency lashed out at the world's top three iron ore miners, accusing them and some traders of manipulating the market to drive an 80 percent rally in ore prices in just six months.

The run-up in the price of the main raw material came just as China was trying to deal with a surplus of steel and steelmaking capacity that pushed Chinese steelmakers deeply into the red last year.

Profits at China's large steel mills slumped 98 percent in 2012, as slower economic growth hit steel demand, the China Iron & Steel Association said in January.

This year, China has been looking at various ways of cutting back on its surplus steelmaking capacity and restructuring the industry.

Ferreira said Vale remained open to discussing the pricing of iron ore with customers in China.

"Vale is committed to the transparency in trading, in pricing of iron ores," Ferreira told reporters on the sidelines of the same conference in Hong Kong on Monday.

"The most important is to supply the market. We are open to discuss any alternatives ... if (they) want to buy in a spot basis, on a one-month basis, on a quarter basis," he said. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Tom Hogue)