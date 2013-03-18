HONG KONG, March 18 Brazil's Vale SA,
the world's top producer of iron ore, expects iron ore to hold
above $110 a tonne this year with demand from China likely to
remain relatively strong in the near future, the firm's chief
executive said on Monday.
"We forecast $110 to $145 in terms of the average for this
year," said Murilo Ferreira, in a presentation at the Credit
Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Monday.
Ferreira said Vale was bullish about future growth in demand
from China, the world's biggest iron ore consumer, noting that
it was not likely to be affected by Beijing's efforts to
restructure its bloated steel sector. He also dismissed concerns
about a Chinese real estate bubble.
"What has happened is that we have some surplus in cities
like Shanghai and Beijing. We strongly believe that we have good
demand in the near future," he said, referring to consumption of
steel in China.
Iron ore prices, now trading at around $134 a tonne, have
been volatile over the past two quarters amid uncertainty about
growth in China.
The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI last
week slumped to the lowest level since Dec. 18. It surged to
this year's high of $158.90 in February, up from $86.70 in
September 2012, its lowest since October 2009.
Earlier this month, China's top economic planning agency
lashed out at the world's top three iron ore miners, accusing
them and some traders of manipulating the market to drive an 80
percent rally in ore prices in just six months.
The run-up in the price of the main raw material came just
as China was trying to deal with a surplus of steel and
steelmaking capacity that pushed Chinese steelmakers deeply into
the red last year.
Profits at China's large steel mills slumped 98 percent in
2012, as slower economic growth hit steel demand, the China Iron
& Steel Association said in January.
This year, China has been looking at various ways of cutting
back on its surplus steelmaking capacity and restructuring the
industry.
Ferreira said Vale remained open to discussing the pricing
of iron ore with customers in China.
"Vale is committed to the transparency in trading, in
pricing of iron ores," Ferreira told reporters on the sidelines
of the same conference in Hong Kong on Monday.
"The most important is to supply the market. We are open to
discuss any alternatives ... if (they) want to buy in a spot
basis, on a one-month basis, on a quarter basis," he said.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Tom Hogue)