SHANGHAI Dec 24 China Vanke Co
hailed on Thursday a decision by privately owned
Anbang Insurance Group to buy a stake, days after it dismissed
as unwelcome a similar investment by Baoneng Group that made the
insurance and property conglomerate its biggest shareholder.
China's largest residential property developer by sales also
said it wanted the insurers to help fund a restructuring,
although it has previously raised unspecified concerns about
Baoneng's reputation.
Earlier this month, it said Baoneng had bought an over 20
percent stake via Shenzhen Jushenghua Co and affiliate Foresea
Life Insurance, and on Tuesday, announced that Anbang had raised
its stake to 7.01 percent after buying shares worth 2.84 billion
yuan ($438.42 million).
In a statement on Thursday, Vanke's Chairman Wang Shi said
the property firm welcomed Anbang as a shareholder because it
was "an internationally renowned Chinese company, a respected
professional investor, with both capital strength and experience
in property investment".
"In Vanke's own business transformation, we need support
from insurance money, and we're actively exploring cooperation
opportunities with insurance money," the statement said.
In contrast, Shi attacked Baoneng after it bought a stake in
Vanke, saying the insurance firm lacked "credibility" and would
negatively impact the company. Baoneng at the time said it had a
"good reputation" and strictly abides by the law.
In response to Vanke's statement, Anbang said it would
"actively support" the company's development.
Baoneng did not respond to several calls for comment.
Vanke's shares have been suspended since Dec 18 pending an
announcement about the restructuring.
