BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
March 3 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says gets China regulator's approval for Hong Kong listing by way of introduction
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nup37v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.