June 3 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen-based financial firm representing 1,320 of Vanke's employees has bought about 226 million yuan ($36.18 million) worth of its A-shares on May 30 at 8.55 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dus79v

