BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
June 3 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says a Shenzhen-based financial firm representing 1,320 of Vanke's employees has bought about 226 million yuan ($36.18 million) worth of its A-shares on May 30 at 8.55 yuan per share
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million