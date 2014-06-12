June 12 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen-based financial firm bought 40.05 million of its A-shares, or 0.36 percent of issued share capital, worth 333 million yuan ($53.56 million) on June 4-12

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gys99v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2175 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)