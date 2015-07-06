HONG KONG, July 6 China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's largest developer, said on Monday it
plans to repurchase up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) worth
of A shares to protect investor interests after markets plunged
30 percent since mid-June.
Vanke's statement follows scores of others from China-listed
firms last week saying major shareholders or top managers have
increased their holdings, amid fears of a full-blown stock
market crash that would threaten the world's second-largest
economy.
China has announced a series of measures to prevent a
further slide in its stock markets, with top securities
brokerages saying on Saturday that they would collectively buy
at least 120 billion yuan of shares.
The government is awaiting the market opening on Monday to
see if the new measures will halt the recent plunge, or if
panicky investors who borrowed heavily to speculate on stocks
will continue to sell.
China Vanke, which has a market value of $25 billion, said
in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange the proposed
price of the repurchase of A shares should be up to 13.70 yuan
per share, the closing price of the stock on July 3.
It said the stock to be repurchased would be no less than
730 million shares, accounting for at least 6.60 percent of the
company's total issued shares.
China has announced near-daily official policy moves over
the past week, including an interest rate cut and a relaxation
of margin lending rules, that have so far failed to arrest the
sell-off, which some market watchers fear could turn into a
full-blown crash.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
