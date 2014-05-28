(Adds analyst comment, other details)
* Vanke president says property market being driven by real
demand
* Confident in strong outlook thanks to urbanisation drive
* Says aims to list in Hong Kong in second half of June
By Clare Jim
DONGGUAN, May 28 The days of rapid growth in
China's real estate sector are over, but the government's
urbanisation drive will continue to drive demand for the next 15
years, the country's biggest residential property developer
China Vanke Co Ltd said.
After climbing at double-digit rates through most of last
year, home prices in China started cooling in late 2013, with
the annual growth in average new home prices slowing to an
11-month low in April as a sustained campaign to clamp down on
speculative investment and easy credit gained traction.
Vanke president Yu Liang said the slowdown heralded the end
of the golden era for Chinese real estate, but said the outlook
remained healthy thanks in part to urbanisation.
"The white silver era has just begun," Yu told reporters at
its research and development centre in the southern Chinese city
of Dongguan this week.
"The industry is now after quality and service and back to
real demand...The industry was worth 8.1 trillion yuan ($1.30
trillion) last year, even growing at a single-digit rate, it's
still large enough for us."
His comments came nearly a week after ratings agency Moody's
lowered its outlook for China's property sector and forecast
flat to 5 percent yearly growth over the next 12 months,
compared to 26.6 percent growth at the end of 2013.
Yu said he believed government measures to curb speculation
in the property sector had worked and prices were now more
sustainable.
"I don't agree there's a bubble. Since the tightening
measures in 2008, financial leverage of developers and
individual investors has dropped significantly," Yu said.
LAND SALES WEAKER
Analysts said the latest land transaction prices have shown
that the market is becoming more rational.
"Land sales in first-tier cities weakened in April as
housing prices softened. It's important for developers to time
and source the land purchase better because land cost is a big
factor to determine margins," said Kim Eng analyst Karen Kwan,
based in Hong Kong.
Kwan said developers in April were bidding on average 40
percent higher than the asking price at land auctions, compared
to 80-100 percent above opening bids last year. Transaction
prices in April were also 1 percent lower than the previous
month.
She said data also showed that developers had been delaying
some new housing projects so she expected less oversupply in the
fourth quarter.
New housing starts in the first quarter fell 25.2 percent
compared to a year ago, sparking concerns that a sharp drop in
construction activity and falling prices would weigh on economic
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Yu's comments came just days after the chairman of SOHO
China sounded alarm over the real estate sector.
"I am not upbeat about the residential market. I think
China's real estate is like the Titanic and it will soon hit an
iceberg up front," local media quoted Soho China chairman Pan
Shiyi as telling a financial forum last week. "When it hits, it
doesn't only create a risk for the real estate industry, but a
bigger risk for the financial industry."
On Friday, the chairman of Greentown China Holdings Ltd
said his frustration towards China's "twisted" and
"unreasonably tightened" property market is one reason why he
sold some of his shares to fellow developer Sunac China Holdings
Ltd.
Vanke has joined a host of Chinese developers in stepping up
their overseas ventures at a time when tighter liquidity, over
supply and slowing transactions on the mainland are fuelling
worries over the outlook for the country's property market.
Kim Eng's Kwan said it was natural for developers in less
mature markets to expand into more mature ones, adding, however,
that such a move may not benefit margins in the short run due to
operational and foreign exchange risks.
China Vanke also aims to list in the second half of June, Yu
said, part of its effort to expand its business overseas and tap
the offshore capital market.
It announced in January last year it would move its
foreign-currency B-shares to Hong Kong and got official approval
from Hong Kong's regulator last week, becoming the third company
to leave the mainland's moribund B-share market in Shenzhen.
($1 = 6.2392 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree, Miral Fahmy and Matt Driskill)