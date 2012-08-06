(Adds further details)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG Aug 6 China Vanke Co Ltd,
mainland China's largest property developer by sales, reported a
25.1 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday, but the
housebuilder saw profit margins narrow as it cut prices to win
business in the market slowdown.
The net profit for the first half totalled 3.73 billion yuan
($585 million), slightly stronger than expected, while revenue
rose by a much better than anticipated 53.7 percent to 30.72
billion yuan, as its strong financial reputation gave it an edge
over smaller rivals in attracting new business.
Broker Jefferies had forecast a net profit of 3.5 billion
yuan on revenue of 27.7 billion yuan.
Vanke, which cut its average sales price in the period by
10.6 percent, is one of the best-known builders of mass market
housing, and along with luxury-housing producer China Overseas
Land & Investment (COLI) has been gaining at the
expense of cash-strapped competitors as customers increasingly
look to branding to avoid companies that might run aground
financially.
Vanke is the first major Chinese home builder to report
half-year results, in an industry that's a key source of
investment for many of the country's 1.3 billion citizens. COLI
is scheduled to release its figures on Friday.
Vanke said the value of contract sales for the first half of
the year fell 4.7 percent to 62.5 billion yuan, on increased
volume. It said it expects those advanced sales on property
under construction, which are booked as revenue in a later
period, to exceed the first half.
Many of the company's peers saw sluggish contract sales last
year and suspended or stalled construction, the results of which
are now being booked as reduced profits for the first half of
2012. Smaller rivals Guangzhou R&F and SPG Land
last month issued profit warnings for the period.
One analyst, who declined to be named because he is not
authorised to speak to the media, said margins may decline
further. Vanke, based in the southern Chinese boomtown of
Shenzhen, has expanded its range of fully fitted homes, which
take longer to complete and mean its results can take longer
than its competitors to reflect the full effects of the downturn
in the Chinese property market.
Prior to the results, which came after the close of trade,
17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast full-year
earnings growth of 25 percent for Vanke, on revenue growth of 33
percent, with the rate of revenue growth slowing from 49 percent
in 2011.
Chinese developers have seen their shares rally since the
spring on easier borrowing conditions, which have fuelled a
revival in prices and land purchases.
Vanke's shares are up 16.5 percent so far this year, in line
with the 15.8 percent rise in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Composite Index but outperforming industry peers, as
reflected in the 11.7 percent rise in the Shanghai property
stock subindex.
($1 = 6.3727 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Anthony Barker and Greg Mahlich)