SHANGHAI Dec 7 China Vanke Co Ltd said Shenzhen Jushenghua Co, a firm with property and insurance businesses, has become its biggest shareholder, controlling one fifth of the company with a partner firm.

Jushenghua and partner Foresea Life Insurance Co Ltd now own 20 percent after Jushenghua bought an additional 4.97 percent as of Dec. 4, China's biggest property developer by market value said in a filing.

Jushenghua owns 20 percent of Foresea.

Vanke shares surged 33 percent last week to its highest level in eight years.

China Resources Co Ltd was previously Vanke's biggest shareholder with a 17.29 percent stake as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Vanke said, however, that even with the new changes, it currently has no controlling shareholder or de facto controlling shareholder.

