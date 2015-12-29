By Donny Kwok
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 29 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest property developer, said on Tuesday it may
issue new shares to acquire a company - a move that could dilute
the value of its shares amid tension with its biggest
shareholder.
It said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse that it was
looking at acquiring a company in a share and cash deal, and
that it could issue new A shares or H shares. It said it had
entered into a letter of intent but did not name the company or
the owner of the company.
However, it also said that a deal was not certain and that
it was in discussions with other parties in addition to the
potential vendor.
Vanke is locked in a high-profile battle with Baoneng Group,
a property and insurance conglomerate that became its biggest
shareholder after buying a stake of more than 20 percent via
unit Shenzhen Jushenghua Co and affiliate Foresea Life
Insurance.
Vanke Chairman Wang Shi has said Baoneng lacks credibility
and would damage Vanke. Baoneng has responded that it has a good
reputation and has strictly abided by the law.
China's securities regulator has said it is studying
Baoneng's acquisition of its stake in Vanke to see if any rules
were violated.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)