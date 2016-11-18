HONG KONG Nov 18 Property developer China Evergrande Group said it had further nudged up its stake in China Vanke to own 9.45 percent of its larger peer, adding that it had spent 22.3 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) to amass its holding so far.

China's second largest homebuilder said in a statement it that in the past week it had bought another 1.167 percent of Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare high-profile and complex corporate battle.

Vanke shares in Shenzhen jumped 7 percent in Friday early trade to hit a record high, while its shares in Hong Kong rose more than 5 percent to hit an 11-month high.

Vanke's management announced in June a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd, fearing a hostile takeover bid by another company, Baoneng which has built up a stake to become Vanke's biggest shareholder.

Baoneng has tried to oust Vanke's board but has so far been unsuccessful.

While heavily indebted Evergrande's intentions towards Vanke remain unclear, some analysts have said it might seek seats on Vanke's board at the latter's next annual shareholder meeting in March.

