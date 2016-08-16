HONG KONG Aug 16 Shares in China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's biggest home builder, were set to rise 2 percent on Tuesday after China Evergrande Group raised its stake to nearly 7 percent, upping the ante in a complex battle for control of Vanke.

Evergrande, ranked second among China's residential property developers, purchased another 2.14 percent stake in Vanke for 5.46 billion yuan ($823 million), it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday. The move makes Evergrande the third-largest shareholder in Vanke, worth about $40 billion by market value.

Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated to open at HK$20.90 ahead of the start of trading on the bourse, up 2 percent from their Monday close. Its Shenzhen-listed stock rose by the daily 10 percent limit on Monday.

Shares in acquisitive Evergrande, increasingly active in buying stakes in other firms, were due to open up 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)