SHANGHAI Feb 3 China Vanke, the country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that its property sales were 12.2 billion yuan ($1.94 billion) in January.

Vanke did not provide a year-on-year comparison in its statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, but according to the value it reported previously for January 2011, its sales this January were down 39.3 percent.

Vanke's sales fell 30.3 percent in December from a year earlier.

