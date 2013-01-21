BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
SHANGHAI Jan 21 Shares in major Chinese property developer China Vanke Co Ltd opened at their 10 percent upper limit on Monday after the company announced it will move its foreign-currency B-shares from the Shenzhen market to Hong Kong.
Vanke's B-shares, which are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, opened at HK$13.75 ($1.77) per share from HK$12.50 at last close.
Its yuan-denominated A-shares opened at 11.23 yuan ($1.81) per share up from 10.21 yuan.
Trading in Vanke shares has been suspended since December 25 when the company suspended trading pending an announcement. It announced the plan to shift the shares to Hong Kong on Friday. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).