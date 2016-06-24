SHANGHAI, June 24 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that the stock exchange have started an inquiry
into China Vanke Co Ltd's restructuring
plan, and the property developer's recent board meeting.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said
in its official microblog that it was also looking into details
of Vanke's board meeting, and the function of independent
directors.
Vanke announced on June 19 that it would acquire a unit of
Shenzhen Metro Group for 45.6 billion yuan ($6.9 billion), in a
deal that would make the state-owned subway operator its largest
shareholder. The plan has met with opposition from state-owned
China Resources Group, the second-biggest shareholder.
