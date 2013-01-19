BEIJING Jan 19 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest property developer by revenue, plans to
move trading of its foreign currency shares to Hong Kong from
Shenzen, joining an exit from the mainland's moribund B-share
market.
Vanke plans to convert its B-shares, or mainland shares
priced in foreign currencies, by re-listing them in Hong Kong,
pending approvals form the firm's shareholder and regulators,
the company said in a statement late on Friday.
"To protect shareholders' rights and interests, Vanke will
arrange third-parties to provide cash options for all
shareholders during the conversion from B- to H-shares," it
said.
Trading in all Vanke's shares has been halted since Dec. 26,
pending the announcement.
For investors who cash out, the company will offer a 5
percent premium over the closing price of its shares on Dec. 25,
it said.
The total value of Vanke's outstanding B-shares was HK$16.4
billion ($2.12 billion), when the B-shares last changed hands at
HK$12.50 per share, their highest since mid-2009.
China International Marine Containers (CIMC) delisted its
B-shares in late November, abandoning a once-vibrant market for
foreign investors that policy changes rendered a little-traded
backwater. On Dec. 19 it resurrected them as H-shares,
or Hong Kong-traded shares of mainland companies.
More Chinese firms are likely to emulate CIMC's exit from
the B-share market that regulators want to wind down.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)