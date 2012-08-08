HONG KONG Aug 8 China Vanke, the
country's largest home builder by sales, said it plans to
develop its first overseas property as more Chinese buyers look
abroad for investment opportunities, and that its first target
would be the United States.
The move would make it the first top-tier Chinese home
builder to expand outside China's borders, much as Japan's
largest property companies ventured overseas in the 1980s boom.
It also comes at a time when developers in the world's most
populous nation are contesting with more than two years of
home-buying restrictions in the domestic market.
"International expansion is going to be an important
strategy," China Vanke President Yu Liang told reporters in Hong
Kong. "Because cash is not our forte, we would need a
partnership, but we have the expertise in terms of customers."
Yu said China Vanke is also targeting to expand into Hong
Kong, South Korea and Australia.
The company is looking at Busan and Jeju in South Korea,
where many Chinese businessmen have settled or are doing
business, Board member Shirley Xiao Li said on the sidelines of
a briefing to discuss the company's half-year results.
The United States is the first priority because of its large
ethnic Chinese population and market size, she said.
China's capital controls make it very difficult for
companies that are listed domestically, like Shenzhen-listed
Vanke, to export capital for development overseas.
But the company recently completed the acquisition of Winsor
Properties, a Hong Kong shell company that owns a
shopping mall in the city, which it confirmed to Reuters on
Wednesday will allow it to raise offshore capital for
international expansion.